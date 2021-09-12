Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 54.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.25.

Shares of CME opened at $189.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.27. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,146,584.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,801,169. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

