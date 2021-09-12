Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,041 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 148.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 472,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,963,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $315,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,431.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

