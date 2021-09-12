Level Four Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,459 ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SWAV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 59.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical stock opened at $217.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.22 and a beta of 1.27. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $237.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total value of $753,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $502,413.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,700 shares of company stock worth $13,982,632. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.57.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

