Brokerages Anticipate TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Announce -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) to announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings. TherapeuticsMD also posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million.

TXMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cooper C. Collins purchased 900,000 shares of TherapeuticsMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $648,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 961,000 shares of company stock valued at $697,070 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $326.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

