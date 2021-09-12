$2.78 EPS Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will report $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.99. Target reported earnings per share of $2.79 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full-year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $13.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $13.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 278.4% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $244.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target has a twelve month low of $146.18 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

