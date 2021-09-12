Commerce Bank Boosts Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 95,188 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Block has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock worth $2,362,465. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.78 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

