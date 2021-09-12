Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,499,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 79,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Okta by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA opened at $253.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.67.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,058.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,531 shares of company stock worth $52,605,591 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.