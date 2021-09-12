Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,133 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,190.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,914.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.