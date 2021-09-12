Commerce Bank Buys 51 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 1.3% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,106,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 116,399 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in ResMed by 38.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.67.

RMD opened at $295.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.23, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.35 and a 200 day moving average of $228.55. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total value of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

