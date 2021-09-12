Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stake Cut by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALK opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue was up 262.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $278,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,665 shares of company stock worth $862,324 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

