Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MYR Group by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $5,762,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 177.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group stock opened at $106.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.11. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

