Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $604,881,000 after buying an additional 533,692 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Select Medical by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,833,423 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,520,000 after buying an additional 323,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,155,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,987,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 11,293.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 273,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 270,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $34.53 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $43.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

