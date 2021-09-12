Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,475,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,387,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after acquiring an additional 247,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $535.30 million, a PE ratio of 177.50 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

