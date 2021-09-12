Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 80 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,073 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.94.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

