Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.72, for a total value of $2,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total transaction of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $206,232,131 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $328.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $391.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.18 and a beta of 1.78. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.62 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

