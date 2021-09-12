Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Zumiez by 38.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,226 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,612 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $974.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.33. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

