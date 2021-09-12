Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of MFA Financial worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,611,000 after buying an additional 290,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,657,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,956,000 after buying an additional 473,847 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 165.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,542,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,488,000 after buying an additional 2,833,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 37.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,487,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,195,000 after buying an additional 946,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a net margin of 81.49% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

