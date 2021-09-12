Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $232,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $2,105,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

