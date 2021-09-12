Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,441 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Qudian were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Qudian in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

QD opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a current ratio of 24.60. Qudian Inc. has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

