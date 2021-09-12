Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 397 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $6,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Getty Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,532,000 after acquiring an additional 126,762 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Getty Realty by 236.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 109,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 8.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,415,000 after acquiring an additional 72,293 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

NYSE:GTY opened at $30.28 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

GTY has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.