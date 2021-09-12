PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.52 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

