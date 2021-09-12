Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,972 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 150,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 29,639 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

