Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $440,000 in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 28,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,765,000 after buying an additional 150,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 433,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 377,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 210,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

NYSE:REVG opened at $16.19 on Friday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on REVG. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.