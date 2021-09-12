Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,505 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $67.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

