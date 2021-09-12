Insider Selling: Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Sells $89,577.29 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $72.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 20.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 58.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 28.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,149,000 after purchasing an additional 47,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 98.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter worth $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

