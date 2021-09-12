Lindsay Phillips Purchases 200,000 Shares of Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd (ASX:MYG) Stock

Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd (ASX:MYG) insider Lindsay Phillips purchased 200,000 shares of Mayfield Group Investments Pty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.40 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$80,000.00 ($57,142.86).

Lindsay Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Lindsay Phillips purchased 200,000 shares of Mayfield Group Investments Pty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of A$87,000.00 ($62,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43.

Mayfield Group Investments Pty Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in supplying electrical products and services for critical infrastructure and facilities in Australia. It designs, manufactures, and commissions transportable switchrooms and switchboards; constructs, repairs, and maintains medium and high voltage facilities and infrastructure; and manufactures protection and control systems for electrical power infrastructure.

