Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,971 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 22.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.49. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.