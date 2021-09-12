3,158 Shares in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in YETI by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI opened at $99.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on YETI from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

