Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.20. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

