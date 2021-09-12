Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $296,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The company has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

