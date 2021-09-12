Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 311,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,743,000 after buying an additional 27,492 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 90.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $117.38 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

