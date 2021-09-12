Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $144.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.22 and a 12-month high of $154.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

