Bp Plc Sells 15,363 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,363 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,984,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,500,000 after buying an additional 3,038,989 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 16,353,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,725,000 after buying an additional 1,189,250 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.2% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,576,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,046 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,312,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEVA shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

