Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

