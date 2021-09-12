Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 183 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

IEMG opened at $64.19 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.00.

