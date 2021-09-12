Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have commented on PTEN. Evercore ISI raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 155,911 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 123,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 102.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 537,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 271,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 633,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $291.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

