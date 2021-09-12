iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

