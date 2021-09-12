Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,103,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $170.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

