IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Trading Down 4%

IGO Limited (OTCMKTS:IPGDF)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IGO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Get IGO alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94.

IGO Ltd. is a development stage company, which engages in the exploration and mining of gold and nickel. It operates through the following business segments: Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, Jaguar Operation, Nova Project, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities. The Tropicana Operation segment represents the joint venture interest in the Tropicana Gold Mine.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.