Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Trading Up 4.4%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)’s share price was up 4.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MMTOF)

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

