SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

