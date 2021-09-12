Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,825 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $2,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $280.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.58 and a 200 day moving average of $274.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.