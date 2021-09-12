Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Centene by 75.0% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.24.

NYSE:CNC opened at $59.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.16.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,920. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

