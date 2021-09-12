Bp Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,562 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 480,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 81,259 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 456,800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 315,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBT opened at $9.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

