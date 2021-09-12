Bp Plc Boosts Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bp Plc increased its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in KE were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KE stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BEKE shares. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

