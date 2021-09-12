Bp Plc Sells 2,561 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after buying an additional 328,284 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,155,000 after acquiring an additional 320,508 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,897,000 after acquiring an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock worth $2,446,744. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CBOE opened at $126.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 36.43%.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.54.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

