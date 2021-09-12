DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lowered its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 27.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

