DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.89 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

