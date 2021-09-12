The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 110,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.15.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

