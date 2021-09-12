Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tenneco by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

